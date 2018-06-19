× Jim Thorpe Installs Parking Kiosks

JIM THORPE — Jim Thorpe installed new parking kiosks in its downtown.

“It would definitely make it a lot more convenient, which is a good thing,” Joey Connors of Weatherly said. “Not always messing around with quarters.”

The borough installed seven kiosks downtown, they will replace 77 coin-operated meters.

“You put in your money,” Jim Thorpe Police Chief Joe Schatz said. “Either your currency — your coin or credit card– see how much time you want. Take your ticket, place it on your dashboard, and you’re free to roam.”

The kiosks also have a feature where people can download an app to their smart phones and pay for parking when they’re not near their cars.

Some businesses in downtown Jim Thorpe said this will help their customers.

“People will then be able to not have to run back and just upload more time,” Everything Nice Gift Shop owner Beth Beers said. “It will be a nice convenience factor that people can just keep moving through the town and enjoy all the town has to offer.”

People who spend a lot of time downtown are excited to use the kiosks.

“It’s good that we’re getting the things that big cities are getting, because it shows that we are able — it kind of brings us up a little bit,” Connors said.

There are some who said that doing away with the coin-operated meters will cause confusion.

“People who don’t live here and park don’t know about the system at all,” George Maness of Jim Thorpe said. “So, we’re going to see a lot of people parking illegally.”

The borough received a state grant to help it pay for the kiosks. Officials in Jim Thorpe plan to sell the old meters.