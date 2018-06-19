Father, Son Cop Duo Recreate Adorable Father’s Day Photo

AUBURN, Wash. — A father and son recreated an adorable 20-year-old photo to the delight of thousands of Facebook users.

The original photo taken in 1998 shows Officer Andy Gould and his son inside a police cruiser.

The photo taken this past Father’s Day shows officer Gould’s son is seated in the same position, but at 6′ 7″ tall, “it was a hard squeeze” according to the Facebook post by the Auburn Washington Police Department.

“When I get bigger, I’m going to be my Dad’s partner and catch bad guys and burglars,” the original photo’s caption read.

While they aren’t partners, Officer Gould’s son followed him into law enforcement as a King County Sheriff’s deputy, according to KIRO.