WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- In addition to cleaning up tornado damage at the Arena Hub Plaza in Wilkes-Barre Township, emergency crews had to deal with a dumpster fire.

Flames started coming out of the dumpster around 11 a.m. Tuesday just outside Dick's Sporting Goods where the roof was ripped off six days ago.

Firefighters from Wilkes-Barre Township say it took about 20 minutes to put out the dumpster fire.

There's no word what sparked the flames.