COLTS Offering Free Rides for Dump the Pump Day

A national event aimed at saving you money on gas and helping folks avoid the occasional stress of driving gets underway Thursday, June 21.

It all ties into Dump the Pump Day. Those who help spearhead the campaign say “Dump the Pump Day is a national event for public transit agencies all across the country to promote public transportation as an environmentally friendly and affordable way to travel. Dump the Pump was started in 2006 when gas prices were at $3 or more a gallon.”

Click here for more statistics and facts on the campaign.

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey highlighted the nationwide event on Tuesday to give drivers a heads up. COLTS in Lackawanna County is offering free rides on all routes this Thursday, June 21.

Although most public transportation companies are taking part in Dump the Pump Day in our area, your best bet is to contact the transit group you utilize to see if they’re participating.

The easiest way to find out is by viewing their website or Facebook page.

