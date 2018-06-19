× Drone Camp Takes Flight

KELLY TOWNSHIP–As technology keeps improving, so does the need for drones. This week, some children in the Lewisburg area are learning how to use them.

We’ve heard of sports camps, church camps…even science camps. But what about drone camp?

“One of the things we realize many of our kids don’t do is use drones. Maybe they fly them for fun, but we intended to teach them how drones can be used in real world careers,” Tanya Dynda said.

Tanya Dynda is the Technology Integration Support Specialist for the Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit, which is running drone camp. It’s a four day event at Lewisburg Area High School, where the kids program drones to complete tasks. The students are in grades 4-6.

“I just got one like a week ago. So you’re here to learn how to fly it? Yeah,” Tate from Montandon said.

So what would drone camp be without a demonstration and a lesson by Skycam 16?

Skycam 16 tagged along as the kids flew their drones outside. Newswatch 16 Photographer Tom Durant spoke to the children about using drones as a tool for gathering news. The students will also hear from experts in the agriculture and engineering fields.

“How they move up and hover and you can do some cool things. I like how some drones you can look off the cameras,” Alex from Danville said.

“The math skills that they’re implementing as they’re trying to figure out how the drone is going to fly and the wind resistance that’s moving that drone where it doesn’t want to go,” Dynda said.

Drone camp comes to a close Thursday night with a flying competition.