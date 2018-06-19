× Dallas Teachers Walk Picket Lines

DALLAS TOWNSHIP, PA. — Teachers in the Dallas School District made good on their strike threat Tuesday morning. Teachers were out of the classroom and on the picket line.

The school board failed to vote on a contract proposal Monday night, so teachers went out on strike.

A union spokesperson tells Newswatch 16, the school board should have taken the deal.

“Two-year wage freeze, health care contributions, reductions in retirement benefits, all the things school boards would love to see and vote on, but the Dallas School Board chose not to accept it,” said union spokesperson Mark McDade.

Some on the school board the district can’t afford what the teachers want.

A negotiation session is scheduled for Wednesday.

Dallas teachers say they will be back in the classroom Wednesday morning.

Teachers have been without a contract for more than three years.