Customers' Jewelry is Safe Even After Tornado Rips Through Store

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The tornado cleanup continues in Wilkes-Barre Township.

One of the rumors that started floating around after the storm was jewelry from Tovon and Company Diamonds were scattered around the area.

That’s not true, but the owner of the jewelry store Tommy Van Scoy does have a message for customers: if you left your jewelry with the store, it is safe.

“If you haven’t heard by now or seen the news, our store was devastated in the shopping center. Basically devastated and just about wiped out,” Van Scoy said in the store’s voice mail.

Van Socy said customers who left their jewelry with the store can rest easy.

Even in the 130 mile-per-hour winds, their jewelry was secure.

“For customers of ours, if you left merchandise with us, it’s in the safe. The safes are intact,” Van Scoy said.

Employees said there’s still no telling when they’ll be allowed back into the store, but as soon as they are, customers will be contacted and they’ll be able to get their jewelry back.

“I would figure in no way would I be betting it back but thank God Tovan’s has good safes and they’re on the ball,” Jim Roberts from Duryea said.