× 🎆 2018 Fireworks Schedule 🎆

Fireworks will soon be lighting up the night sky around northeastern and central Pennsylvania.

Don’t miss a display near you with our annual Fireworks Schedule!

Check back for the latest information as updates are made available.

Bradford County:

🎆 Saturday, June 23rd, Canton, Canton Fireman’s Fairgrounds, 10:00 p.m., No Rain Date

Carbon County:

🎆 Sunday, July 1st, Jim Thorpe, Memorial Park, 10:00 p.m., No Rain Date

🎆 Saturday, July 7th, Lake Harmony, Split Rock Resort, Dusk, No Rain Date

Centre County:



🎆 Wednesday, July 4th, State College, Bryce Jordan Center, 9:15 p.m., No Rain Date

Clinton County:

Check back for latest information

Columbia County:



🎆 Wednesday, July 4th, Berwick, Crispin Field, Dusk, No Rain Date

🎆 Wednesday, July 4th, Bloomsburg, Bloomsburg Town Park, Dusk, No Rain Date

🎆 Saturday, July 7th, Millville, Firemen’s Carnival Grounds (Little League field), Midnight, No Rain Date

Dauphin County:

🎆 Wednesday, July 4th, Hershey, Hersheypark, 10:15 p.m., No Rain Date

Lackawanna County:

🎆 Saturday, June 30th, Greenfield Township, Hurricane Hills Sports Center, Dusk, No Rain Date

🎆 Tuesday, July 3rd, Clarks Summit, Abington Heights Middle School, Dusk, Rain Date July 4th

🎆 Tuesday, July 3rd, Scranton, Lackawanna County Courthouse, Dusk, No Rain Date

🎆 Wednesday, July 4th, Moosic, PNC Field, After the game, No Rain Date

🎆 Thursday, July 5th, Jessup, Veteran’s Memorial Stadium, 9:30 p.m., No Rain Date

🎆 Saturday, July 7th, Moscow, Behind the Middle School (Church St.), Dusk, No Rain Date

Lehigh County:

🎆 Wednesday, July 4th, Allentown, Dorney Park, 9:30 p.m., No Rain Date

🎆 Wednesday, July 4th, Allentown, J. Birney Crum Stadium, 9 p.m., No Rain Date

🎆 Saturday, July 7th, Breinigsville, Earl Adams Memorial Park, Dusk, Rain Date July 8th

Luzerne County:

🎆 Tuesday July 3rd, Hazleton, Harman-Geist Stadium, Dusk, Rain Date July 5th

🎆 Tuesday, July 3rd, Mountain Top, Wright Township Municipal Park, 9:30 p.m., Rain Date July 5th

🎆 Wednesday, July 4th, Kingston, Kirby Park, Dusk, No Rain Date

Lycoming County:

🎆 Tuesday, July 3rd, Montgomery, Montgomery Park, Dusk, No Rain Date

🎆 Wednesday, July 4th, Williamsport, Downtown, Dusk, No Rain Date

Monroe County:

🎆 Tuesday, July 3rd, Smithfield Township, Shawnee Mountain Ski Area, Dusk, Rain Date July 6th

🎆 Tuesday, July 3rd, East Stroudsburg, Dansbury Park, Dusk, No Rain Date

🎆 Tuesday, July 3rd, Paradise Township, Mount Airy Casino, 9:30 p.m., No Rain Date

🎆 Tuesday, July 3rd, Tannersville, Camelbeach, 9:30 a.m., No Rain Date

🎆 Tuesday, July 3rd, Skytop, Skytop Lodge, Dusk, No Rain Date

🎆 Wednesday, July 4th, East Stroudsburg, Dansbury Park, Dusk, No Rain Date

Montour County:

Check back for latest information

Northampton County:

Check back for latest information

Northumberland County:

🎆 Wednesday, July 4th, Watsontown, Watsontown Memorial Park, Dusk, No Rain Date

🎆 Saturday, July 7th, Shamokin, Fireworks off the Glen Burn Colliery, 9:40 p.m., Rain Date July 8th

🎆 Saturday, July 14th, Sunbury, David L Persing Recreation Area. (N. 4th Street), Dusk, No Rain Date

Pike County:

🎆 Wednesday, July 4th, Lake Wallenpaupack, Wallenpaupack Area High School, 9:15 p.m., Rain Date July 5th

Schuylkill County:

🎆 Saturday, June 30th, Pottsville, Union Station, 9:30 p.m., Rain Date July 1st

🎆 Saturday, June 30th, Tower City, American Legion Carnival Grounds, 10:45 p.m., No Rain Date

🎆 Tuesday, July 3rd, Frackville, Little League/Softball Complex (West High Street), Dusk, No Rain Date

🎆 Wednesday, July 4th, Port Carbon, Monument Hill, 10:00 p.m., No Rain Date

🎆 Saturday, July 7th, Schuylkill Haven, The Island (Broadway St.), 9:30 p.m., Rain Date July 8th

Snyder County:

🎆 Saturday, July 7th, Selinsgrove, MVAA Showgrounds (Old Colony Road), 9:30 p.m., Rain Date July 8th

Sullivan County:

Check back for latest information

Susquehanna County:

🎆 Wednesday, July 4th, Montrose, Montrose High School, Dusk, No Rain Date

🎆 Friday, July 13th, Union Dale, Union Dale Vol. Fire Co., 10:15 p.m., Rain Date July 14th

Tioga County:

🎆 Friday, July 6th, Tioga Ives Run Recreation Area, Dusk, No Rain Date

🎆 Saturday, July 7th, Mansfield, Smythe Park, Dusk, No Rain Date

Union County:

🎆 Saturday, June 30th, Lewisburg, Wolfe Field, Dusk, No Rain Date

🎆 Saturday, June 30th, Mifflinburg, Hidden Valley Camping Resort, 9:30 p.m., No Rain Date

🎆 Wednesday, July 4th, Mifflinburg, Mifflinburg Town Park (North 5th Street(), 10:15 p.m., No Rain Date

🎆 Wednesday, July 4th, New Berlin, The Commons on Penn Creek, 10:00 PM, No Rain Date

Wayne County:

🎆 Saturday, June 30th, Lake Ariel, Fireworks over Lake Ariel, Dusk, Rain Date July 1st

🎆 Monday, July 2nd, Honesdale, Central Park, 9:30 p.m., Rain Date July 6th

Wyoming County:

🎆 Tuesday, July 3rd, Tunkhannock, Tunkhannock, Memorial Stadium, Dusk, No Rain Date