Winning Lottery Tickets Sold in Scranton and Williamsport

Posted 9:46 pm, June 18, 2018, by

SCRANTON, Pa. -- Two winning lottery tickets were sold in northeastern and central Pennsylvania.

The first was sold at Convenient Food Mart along Pittston Avenue in Scranton. The jackpot-winning Treasure Hunt ticket matched all five balls drawn Friday, making it worth $106,000, the Pennsylvania Lottery said.

The second winning ticket was a Triple Win Fast Play ticket worth a little more than $102,567.50. That ticket was purchased at Harvest Moon on Arch Street in Williamsport.

Both stores will also get $500 for selling those winning tickets.

