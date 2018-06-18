Topics in this edition of Talkback 16 include a big trap shooting event in Northumberland County, coverage of tornado damage, children being separated from parents at the U.S. border, and the music we play on Newswatch 16.
Talkback 16: Trap Shooting, Tornado Damage, Border Crisis
-
Talkback 16: Tornadoes in Bradford and Luzerne Counties
-
Talkback 16: Storm Coverage
-
Talkback 16: School Shooting, Royal Wedding
-
Talkback 16: Compliments and Criticism
-
Talkback 16: Pit Bull Shot
-
-
Talkback 16: Deadly Shootings, Student Walkouts, Gold Nice Bell
-
Talkback 16: Gun Violence, Veteran Memorial Theft, Roundabouts
-
Talkback 16: Our Newscasts
-
Talkback 16: Remembering Veterans, Drowning at Nay Aug Gorge
-
Talkback 16: Memorial Day, Fireworks, Potholes
-
-
Talkback 16: Gazebo Vandalized, Drunk Bus Driver
-
Talkback 16: Eagles Uninvited to White House, Online Lottery Games
-
Talkback 16: ‘Roseanne’ Gets Canned