Stolen Gun, Drugs, and Cash Recovered During Raid in Luzerne County

PRINGLE, Pa. — A stolen gun, drugs, and cash turned up in a raid in Luzerne County.

Police arrested Chyvonne Traver and Kayla Clark, both from Swoyersville, on Friday.

An informant told investigators the women had drugs in their home in Pringle.

Officers say they spotted Traver selling the powerful painkiller fentanyl to a man in Luzerne County.