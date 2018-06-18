× Puppy Boutique Manager Speaks Out about Facebook Accusations

DICKSON CITY, Pa. — The manager of a puppy boutique is speaking out after learning her store is under investigation by police and humane officers.

Puppylicious Puppy Boutique in Dickson city Is under heavy scrutiny after several customers took to Facebook, claiming the living conditions for dogs there are unacceptable.

Several customers also say their dogs got sick right after they purchased them from the store. On Monday, the store manager let us inside and gave us her side of the story.

“We allowed you to come in today because we don’t have anything to hide. the worst thing we can do is make you feel like we have something to hide because we don’t,” said manager Amanda Smith.

Puppylicious Puppy Boutique is along Business Route 6 in Dickson City.

Multiple customers who have purchased dogs there have taken to social media to voice their disgust and displeasure with the living conditions of the dogs at the store, as well the overall health of the dogs they bought.

“What would cause people to go on social media and complain about this place? Because it hasn’t been just one person. It’s been multiple people,” Smith asked. “I invite them to come in. A lot of people I think are very protective of animals and if they feel like something is going on, they need to speak up. But they need to come to me and tell me what they think the issue is and let me address the issue. Don’t go behind my back. If you see something wrong in here, come and tell me. That’s the best way to handle it.”

Griffin Pond Animal Shelter in South Abington Township tells Newswatch 16 that issues regarding Puppylicious are well documented. It has humane officers investigating the store in Dickson City.

“We have received complaints about Puppylicious in Dickson City. It is an open investigation, so, unfortunately, we cannot comment on the investigation, but we have received complaints and our humane officers are looking into it,” said Griffin Pond manager Ashley Wolo.

“You can’t stop people from saying things. Some things are said that are not true, but the worst thing is to presume someone did something wrong until you find out if they did it wrong or not,” Smith said.

On Monday afternoon, Dickson City police told us that it stopped by Puppylicious Boutique and everything came back satisfactory. We also reached out to the Better Business Bureau and it has no complaints on file.