Power To Save: June, 2018 Special

WNEP-TV’s Don Jacobs and Jackie Lewandoski host this quarter’s Power To Save Special.

INVASION OF THE SPOTTED LANTERNFLY – Don Jacobs

A new bug is beginning to enter our area with an eye to our fruit plants and it doesn’t look good. Don Jacobs goes into the war zone and shows us how officials are trying to quarantine and contain this bug before it’s too late. Be in on the ground level fighting force as this pest is just now taking hold. The coordinating organization is the PA Department of Agriculture.

RECYCLING PLASTIC JUGS AND BOTTLES INTO SOLID FENCE POSTS – Jackie Lewandoski

Waste Not Technologies took used machinery and repurposed it to make post and rail fences out of old plastic bottles. See how every step is accomplished, bringing the idea of recycling to the highest level. Even the cooling water is from rain water runoff.

SAVING MONEY, MANPOWER AND MULCH IN KINGSTON BORO! – Jackie Lewandoski

The Public Works Department in Kingston takes yard waste from its residents and makes quality mulch that you can even buy! See how yard materials picked up, or dropped off get composted. Even the collections from the street sweeper become quality top soil. The tonnage sent to the landfill is minimal while parks and the community takes advantage of the composted materials. If you want to purchase mulch or compost from Kingston Public Works, please call: (570) 288-4576.

CLOSE THE LOOP – Jackie Lewandoski

Do you want to spruce up your décor with some interesting glass mulch? See how with great ideas made from recycled glass! Your imagination is just the beginning at Close the Loop.

RIVERFEST 2018 – Don Jacobs

The Susquehanna River comes alive with Riverfest 2018. Don Jacobs has all the details.