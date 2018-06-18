× Nay Aug Park Pool Popular on Hot Day

NAY AUG PARK — Following a long, cold winter in Scranton, many have been looking forward to sitting poolside with shades on, just soaking up the sun.

“We came all the way up here (from Hazleton) to go swimming. It’s super-hot, the water feels amazing. It feels like you’re in paradise. Florida!” said Mariah Jones.

Thursday marks the official start of summer, but with temperatures exceeding 90 degrees in the Electric City, people were lined up outside of Nay Aug Park pool. For swimmers here, taking a dip to cool off was the perfect way to spend the day.

“It’s really exciting because the weather is actually really nice this summer. This is the first time we’ve gone swimming this year,” Ayla Eckersley said.

“It’s pretty nice to not have to worry about doing any essays or anything like that. No senior project, it’s all over now. I just get to relax until college, of course,” Timothy Psolka said.

On a 90-degree day like this one, the hot attraction at the swim complex at Nay Aug has been the waterslide. Kids have been lined up all throughout the afternoon to experience the short, thrilling ride.

“The slides! You get to ride down them and stuff. There’s water in them and when you first come down, it’s fun and you want to go on it again,” Christopher Jones said.

“Because it goes fast. and then you go on the water at the end, and I like it,” Ayden Robbins said.

Officials are still looking for lifeguards for the city’s pools. If you’re interested, stop by City Hall or Weston Field for an application.