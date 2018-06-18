× Keeping Cool at Camp Cadet in Snyder County

SELINSGROVE, Pa. — Summer is right around the corner and summer camps are already getting started.

Camp Cadet is for kids interested in law enforcement.

It’s not every day you see a Black Hawk helicopter fly over Selinsgrove and then land at Susquehanna University, but for the kids at Camp Cadet, it’s a learning activity they’ve been looking forward to.

Camp Cadet is run by the Pennsylvania State Police, and it happens all over the state. This one is for kids in Snyder, Montour, Union and Northumberland Counties.

“Some of them have interest in law enforcement. Some of them are here because our program is about building self-esteem, confidence, and structure,” said Trooper Rick Blair.

Campers watched a drug detection dog.

“My brother did it and he was telling me how fun it was. I wanted to challenge myself with stuff like this,” said Blaire Balestrini.

“I just really wanted to see what my dad had to go through when he was training for the military and kind of have a taste of what it was just to learn more about this completely different lifestyle,” Sarah Mahoney said.

Since it’s the hottest it’s been all year, campers are taking extra precautions to keep cool.

Counselors kept the kids in the shade as much as possible and made sure they wore sunscreen.

“I assigned one of our junior counselors as our hydration counselor for the day, so he will make sure we have lots of water on hand,” Trooper Blair explained.

Camp Cadet runs through Friday at Susquehanna University in Selinsgrove.