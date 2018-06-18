× In Your Neighborhood

Hootenanny 5K Run/Walk

If you like to run, then how about coming out for the 2nd Annual Hootenanny 5K Run and Walk, Saturday, June 23. Race registration begins at 7:15 a.m. and the race starts at 8:30 a.m. at Ludlow Park in Carbon County. A special prize will be given to the best dressed hillbilly. The 5K benefits the Summit Hill Historical Society and the event kicks off the Hootenanny weekend in Summit Hill.

Shakespeare in the Park

“Good Things are Happening” in Wyoming County, Saturday, June 23. If you like theater and are interested in the cultural scene, check out Shakespeare in the Park in Tunkhannock. Gamut Theatre presents Macbeth at Riverside Park on River Road. The play starts at 7 p.m. and is recommended for ages 12 and up. The event is free, but you should bring your own blanket or chair to the performance.​