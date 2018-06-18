Dallas Teachers Demand Contract

Posted 7:00 pm, June 18, 2018

DALLAS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Teachers gathered outside a school board meeting in Luzerne County’s Back Mountain on Monday, demanding board members vote on a new contract for the union.

Teachers in the Dallas School District have been striking on and off over the past several years.

Teachers say if the board does not vote on their contract tonight, they will go on strike tomorrow.

A negotiation session is scheduled for Wednesday.

Newswatch 16’s Peggy Lee is at the board meeting. Check back for updates.

