Crosscutters Beat Doubledays 7-3

Posted 11:00 pm, June 18, 2018, by

The Williamsport Crosscutters beat the Auburn Doubledays 7-3 on Monday night to improve to 2-2 on the young New York-Penn League season.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s