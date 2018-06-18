Bridge Repairs Cause Headaches for Monroe County Drivers

A bridge in Coolbaugh Township is being replaced. Part of Main Street will be closed until at least November. Today we found lots of drivers turning around in the middle of the road. @WNEP pic.twitter.com/DyRJwKKrb7 — Carmella Mataloni (@Carmella_News) June 18, 2018

COOLBAUGH TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A bridge repair project will have a section of Main Street near Tobyhanna closed until late fall.

The work began Monday on the bridge over Tobyhanna Creek in Coolbaugh Township.

This stretch of Main Street in Coolbaugh Township will be closed to traffic until at least November.

PennDOT is reminding drivers to pay attention to the detour signs because earlier in the day, we found drivers who had to turn around once they hit the closure.

Day one of a bridge project had a lot of drivers turning around, like Josette Aresnec from Coolbaugh Township.

“Very dangerous, scary even. You have to slow down, you know, I almost hit you. This is hard,” Aresnec said.

Signs alerting drivers to the construction work are posted.

While the bridge over Tobyhanna Creek is being replaced, traffic will be detoured between Route 423 and Route 611.

The work is scheduled to go on until November.

Construction work on Main Street has been a problem for some business owners in the past, including Lombardi’s where owners actually put giant rocks blocking the entrance to their parking lot so drivers don’t use it as a detour.

“We went through this a while ago and we had to block our parking lot because they kept turning around, everyone is turning around in the parking lot. Yeah, but it’s inconvenient to most people,” Lisa Lombardi said.

David Jolly lives right in front of where all the work is taking place. He says his property will actually benefit from the replacement.

“I love it. We’ve needed a new bridge for quite a while because the bridge works as a dam when we get high water. it fills my backyard up so I’ve been waiting for this to come in,” Jolly said.

