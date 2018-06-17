Touring History at the Airport

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PITTSTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- People took advantage of the sunshine to take in a bit of history in Luzerne County.

Sunday was the last day World War II era planes were on display at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport.

People toured the planes, which included "Fifi," one of the last two B-29 bombers in the world.

Some more daring people even hopped onboard and went for a ride on one of the other planes on display.

"It's not the exact plane that dropped the atomic bomb, but you could just imagine going back and what these guys went through. When you walk in the plane, you just could imagine flying back in those days and what the pilots went through. It just makes your imagination go overtime. It's awesome," said Jerry Phillips of Scranton.

B-29 bombers took flight in 1942 and helped bring an end to World War II.