NOXEN, Pa. -- Have no fear, there's less of a chance you'll be spotting a rattlesnake if you're out and about in one part of Wyoming County.

Sunday was the final day of the annual Rattlesnake Roundup in Noxen.

People come from all over to enjoy the four-day event and gather those slithery reptiles.

The snakes play a big part, but the event also features games, rides, food, and music.

The event wraps up Sunday night with a fireworks display.