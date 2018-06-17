Man Shot After Entering Home, Pouring Gas on Floor

Posted 11:48 pm, June 17, 2018, by , Updated at 11:47PM, June 17, 2018

NORTH MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man is in the hospital after troopers say he dumped gasoline inside a home near Schuylkill Haven.

It all happened around 6 p.m. Sunday.

State police say a man was doing work inside his home. Another man entered his garage, grabbed a gas can, took it into the home and began pouring gas on the floor. The man who lives at the home pushed the intruder outside. The two began fighting and the victim ended up shooting the intruder.

State police still aren’t sure who the intruder is. He was shot in the arm and stomach and taken to the hospital.

