Man Accused of Hitting Woman, Threatening Her and Her Child

HAZLETON, Pa. -- A man is accused of attacking a woman and threatening her and her child in Hazleton.
According to police, a woman says Edwin Gonzalez Jr. punched her in the face and threatened to shoot her and her child.
Police caught Gonzalez and later charged him with aggravated assault.
