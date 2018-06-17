We'll join Casey Magargle, of Sneaky Hollow Bait Company, and David Stine Sr., the Hall's Fishing Frenzy Contest Winner, on the Susquehanna River for a bass fishing adventure.
Fishing with the Hall’s Fishing Frenzy Contest Winner
Crappie Fishing
Hall’s Fishing Frenzy Contest Boat Operation
Sneaky Hollow Bait Company Product Giveaway
Picking the Winner of the Hall’s Fishing Frenzy Contest
Picking Edible Plants
Pennsylvania People and Places
Tom’s Custom Baits Product Giveaway
Hall’s Fishing Frenzy Contest Grand Prize Boat
Steelhead Fishing on the Salmon River
S.W.A.T Fishing #2
Lackawanna Riverfest
Remembering Stanley Cooper Jr.