Fishing with the Hall’s Fishing Frenzy Contest Winner

Posted 7:02 pm, June 17, 2018, by

We'll join Casey Magargle, of Sneaky Hollow Bait Company, and David Stine Sr., the Hall's Fishing Frenzy Contest Winner, on the Susquehanna River for a bass fishing adventure.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s