Father’s Day Car Show at Nay Aug Park

Posted 6:53 pm, June 17, 2018, by , Updated at 06:52PM, June 17, 2018

SCRANTON, Pa. -- The weather was great for the 24th annual Father's Day Car Show at Nay Aug Park in Scranton.

Hundreds of vehicles were on display at the park on Sunday.

The event was put on by the Villa Capri Cruisers Car Club.

People could also grab a bite to eat and enter to win some prizes while checking out the rides.

"People walk around, everyone is friendly. They'll all talk about their cars and everything to you. Ask anybody any questions. They'll tell you anything you want to know about them," said Ken Jackson of Scranton.

All money raised at the car show will go towards charities that help children.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s