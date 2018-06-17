Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- The weather was great for the 24th annual Father's Day Car Show at Nay Aug Park in Scranton.

Hundreds of vehicles were on display at the park on Sunday.

The event was put on by the Villa Capri Cruisers Car Club.

People could also grab a bite to eat and enter to win some prizes while checking out the rides.

"People walk around, everyone is friendly. They'll all talk about their cars and everything to you. Ask anybody any questions. They'll tell you anything you want to know about them," said Ken Jackson of Scranton.

All money raised at the car show will go towards charities that help children.