Deadly Head-on Crash near Lock Haven

BALD EAGLE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A head-on crash in Clinton County killed a man from Lock Haven.

State police say Robert Keefer, 31, of Lock Haven, lost control of his car on Route 120 in Bald Eagle Township around noon Sunday. The car slammed into another vehicle coming the other way. Keefer was killed.

Four others were taken to the hospital. Troopers said three people had serious injuries. One had minor injuries. Their names and conditions were not released.

There is no word what led to the deadly crash.