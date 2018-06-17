Deadly Head-on Crash near Lock Haven

Posted 6:12 pm, June 17, 2018, by , Updated at 06:11PM, June 17, 2018

BALD EAGLE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A head-on crash in Clinton County killed a man from Lock Haven.

State police say Robert Keefer, 31, of Lock Haven, lost control of his car on Route 120 in Bald Eagle Township around noon Sunday. The car slammed into another vehicle coming the other way. Keefer was killed.

Four others were taken to the hospital. Troopers said three people had serious injuries. One had minor injuries. Their names and conditions were not released.

There is no word what led to the deadly crash.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s