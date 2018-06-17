Bear Creek Commons Closed Following Fire

Posted 6:39 pm, June 17, 2018, by , Updated at 06:38PM, June 17, 2018

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- In addition to the businesses closed due to tornado damage, more businesses in Wilkes-Barre Township are closed after a fire

Bear Creek Commons shopping center is just down the road from all that tornado damage.

Investigators say a fire started inside Casabella Nails and Spa and has closed the shopping center.

Wilkes-Barre Township police say the stores in the center, including Buffalo Wild Wings, Jersey Mike's, Hoopla Frozen Yogurt, Sports Clips, Moe's Southwest Grill, and Casabella will likely be closed until Wednesday.

Investigators tell Newswatch 16 flames were only inside the nail salon, but smoke may have damaged Sports Clips and Hoopla Frozen Yogurt.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

