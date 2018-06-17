Bazaar for Fire Company in Mountain Top

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WRIGHT TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Dozens of people came out to raise money for a volunteer fire company in Luzerne County.

The Wright Township Volunteer Fire Department held its annual bazaar this weekend at the picnic grounds of St. Jude Parish in Mountain Top.

The family-friendly event offered up plenty of food and fun, along with chances to win one of several basket raffles, games, and big prizes.

This weekend was a chance for people to rub elbows and get to know their local firefighters.

"It's great to see the communities from all the surrounding areas come and support their firefighting communities. It helps them to understand what we do, rather than just see us as a firefighting group of guys," said Lt. Patrick Irving, Wright Township Volunteer Fire Department.

The money raised at the bazaar goes towards funding the volunteer fire department in Wright Township.