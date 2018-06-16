Walking for a Healthy Community

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOOSIC, Pa. -- Nearly 300 walkers gathered at PNC Field in Moosic Saturday morning for the first ever Highmark Walk for a Healthy Community in Northeast Pennsylvania.

This was the final of seven walks across Pennsylvania and Delaware with the goal of raising more than $1 million.

All the money raised goes to participating nonprofits, including United Neighborhood Centers, St. Joseph's Center and Can Do.

Newswatch 16's Chase Senior was the master of ceremonies. WNEP-TV is a proud media sponsor of the walk.