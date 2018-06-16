Tamaqua Train Station Restaurant

We stop by the lovely Tamaqua Station Restaurant in Schuylkill County. This historic restored building adds to the ambiance of the dining experience. Join us for a tour and watch the chef as he prepares his signature Jack Daniels Barbeque Filet.
