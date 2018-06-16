Tamaqua Train Station Restaurant

Posted 9:30 am, June 16, 2018, by

We stop by the lovely Tamaqua Station Restaurant in Schuylkill  County.  This historic restored building adds to the ambiance of the dining experience.  Join us for a tour and watch the chef as he prepares his signature Jack Daniels Barbeque Filet.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s