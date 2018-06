Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MONROE, Pa. -- Hundreds celebrated those who served our country in Bradford County.

About 400 people came out to a picnic honoring veterans at Mountaineer Park in Monroeton on Saturday.

The event was free for veterans and $5 for everyone else.

Everyone there made sure to celebrate one man in particular. The crowd sang happy birthday to World War II veteran Bob Kisner, who celebrated his 94th birthday.