LACKAWAXEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- One person is dead and another was arrested after an ATV crash in Pike County.

According to state police, Fezoula Hazimof, 56, of Beach Lake, died when the ATV went off Welcome Lake Road around 1:30 a.m. Saturday.

Troopers say the ATV hit a mailbox and rolled on its side.

State police said the driver, Alan Danelski, 40, of Beach Lake, will be charged with DUI.