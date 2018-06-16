Nick Dunn Makes Professional Debut with Spikes

Posted 6:38 pm, June 16, 2018, by

Sunbury-native and Shikellamy High School graduate Nick Dunn made his professional debut Friday night with the State College Spikes. The Maryland graduate went 1-4 with a double and a run scores in his first game, playing close to home. Dunn was drafted in the 5th round by the St. Louis Cardinals this year.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s