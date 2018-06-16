Sunbury-native and Shikellamy High School graduate Nick Dunn made his professional debut Friday night with the State College Spikes. The Maryland graduate went 1-4 with a double and a run scores in his first game, playing close to home. Dunn was drafted in the 5th round by the St. Louis Cardinals this year.
Nick Dunn Makes Professional Debut with Spikes
-
Crosscutters Season Opener Preview
-
Crosscutters Come Back to Beat Spikes on Opening Night
-
Baseball Coach’s Plan to Make Dream Come True for Team Manager with Disability Denied by PIAA
-
Pitcher Consoles Friend After Striking Him Out to Advance to State Championship
-
This 3-year-old Baseball Player Runs Home in Slow Motion and It’s Hilarious
-
-
‘A Short Season’ – Teen Baseball Fan Battles Rare Disease, Inspires Grandfather to Write Book
-
Supreme Court Clears Way for States to Legalize Sports Gambling
-
Thomas Schultz Switches Schools and Sports in the Spring
-
Tim Tebow Ready for Baseball in Binghamton
-
Pinstripe Pals Winners
-
-
Lakeland Baseball
-
Shedleski Leads Lewisburg to District Baseball Title
-
Joe Mauer makes a rehab stint at PNC Field