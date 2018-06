Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- The pool at Nay Aug Park in Scranton is sure to be a popular place with warm weather in the forecast.

Brother and sister Matthew and Ella Cohen were the first ones to break in the slide as the pool opened for the season Saturday at noon.

Officials are still looking for lifeguards for the city's pools. If you are interested, stop by City Hall or Weston Field in Scranton for an application.