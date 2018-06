Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOOSIC, Pa. -- Part of Interstate 81 in Lackawanna County was closed for hours after a late-night crash in Moosic.

Officials say a truck hauling garbage hit at least one other vehicle around 11 p.m. Friday. The truck driver lost control, and the truck rolled down an embankment and caught fire.

Two people were hurt.

Both lanes of I-81 south in Moosic were shut down for about two hours.