Helping Fire Victims in Peckville

PECKVILLE, Pa. -- A restaurant is coming to the rescue of some fire victims in Lackawanna County.

A.J.'s Club Soda is raising money for two of its workers who lost everything in a fire on Gino Merli Drive Friday afternoon.

"If anyone can help us, please reach out. They have nothing, no house, no clothes on their backs. It's a sad, sad situation, but we can make a good situation out of this," said owner A.J. Sebastianelli.

There is a GoFundMe account set up for those fire victims. You can also contact the restaurant directly to donate.

A state police fire marshal is still looking into what sparked the flames at that apartment building.