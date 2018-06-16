Good Morning PA – Firwood United Methodist Church

The 17th annual Firwood Festival is being held by Firwood United Methodist Church June 21-23, 2018. It will be held on the corner of Old River Road and Carey Ave in Wilkes-Barre.
