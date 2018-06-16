Fire Damages Nail Salon near Wilkes-Barre

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A shopping plaza near Wilkes-Barre is closed after fire at a nail salon.

Crews were called to battle the flames at Bear Creek Commons just after 1 p.m. Saturday.

Firefighters were able to keep fire from spreading beyond Casabella Nails and Spa.

Workers from a restaurant in the same shopping center rushed in to try to put out the flames.

"I went and saw flames were coming out of the back of their establishment. I grabbed a fire extinguisher, tried to bat it down a little bit, wasn't doing much but giving me some backlash, so I decided to go away," said Justin Sokol, manager at Moe's Southwest Grill.

There was no cause given yet for the fire.

Officials haven't said when that shopping center in Luzerne County could reopen.