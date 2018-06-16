Fire Damages Nail Salon near Wilkes-Barre

Posted 6:36 pm, June 16, 2018, by , Updated at 05:50PM, June 16, 2018

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A shopping plaza near Wilkes-Barre is closed after fire at a nail salon.

Crews were called to battle the flames at Bear Creek Commons just after 1 p.m. Saturday.

Firefighters were able to keep fire from spreading beyond Casabella Nails and Spa.

Workers from a restaurant in the same shopping center rushed in to try to put out the flames.

"I went and saw flames were coming out of the back of their establishment. I grabbed a fire extinguisher, tried to bat it down a little bit, wasn't doing much but giving me some backlash, so I decided to go away," said Justin Sokol, manager at Moe's Southwest Grill.

There was no cause given yet for the fire.

Officials haven't said when that shopping center in Luzerne County could reopen.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s