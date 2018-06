Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SILVER LAKE TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Fire crews were called to the Brackney Inn on Saturday.

Video shared on Facebook shows smoke pouring from the business in Susquehanna County near the New York state line.

Flames destroyed the business back in October. The owner was in the process of rebuilding, and we're told the business was set to reopen soon.

Officials never said what caused the original fire back in October.

Newswatch 16 has a crew headed to the scene. Check back for updates.