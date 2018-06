Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HONESDALE, Pa. -- It was a beautiful day for a celebration of blues music in Wayne County.

Thousands came out for the 13th annual Roots and Rhythm Music and Arts Festival in downtown Honesdale on Saturday.

The summertime staple held in Honesdale's Central Park is a free event for the community featuring music, art, and food.

The festival is all volunteer based. WNEP-TV is a proud media sponsor and Newswatch 16's Jim Hamill served as emcee.