Wyoming Valley Mall to Reopen Soon After Power Outage Caused by Tornado

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The power has been stored to the Wyoming Valley Mall in Luzerne County.

The mall near Wilkes-Barre was closed Thursday because power was out to much of the area after Wednesday’s night confirmed EF2 tornado.

Officials with the mall say it plans to open at 10 a.m. on Friday.

