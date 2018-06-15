Williams Valley Cherishes Experience at State Title Game

Posted 6:45 pm, June 15, 2018, by

The 2017-2018 high school sports season is officially in the books, locally. Only the Valley View baseball team, and Holy Redeemer and Williams Valley softball teams made it to Penn State. Unfortunately, all three had to settle for state runner-up. Steve Lloyd was there for all three games. He had a chance to speak with Lady Vikings' coach Ryan Underkoffler after facing West Greene for a third consecutive year.

"Well it's a great experience for all the kids, not just necessarily underclassmen, but for the seniors that came back for their third time in a row," Underkoffler said. "It's great. The facilities are beautiful. I'm proud of every girl. They played hard today and they fought to the end."

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s