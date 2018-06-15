Williams Valley Cherishes Experience at State Title Game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The 2017-2018 high school sports season is officially in the books, locally. Only the Valley View baseball team, and Holy Redeemer and Williams Valley softball teams made it to Penn State. Unfortunately, all three had to settle for state runner-up. Steve Lloyd was there for all three games. He had a chance to speak with Lady Vikings' coach Ryan Underkoffler after facing West Greene for a third consecutive year.

"Well it's a great experience for all the kids, not just necessarily underclassmen, but for the seniors that came back for their third time in a row," Underkoffler said. "It's great. The facilities are beautiful. I'm proud of every girl. They played hard today and they fought to the end."