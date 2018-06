× UGI Rates Decreasing for Residential Customers

PENNSYLVANIA —┬áResidential customers of UGI will see their monthly natural gas bill decrease starting in July.

According to UGI officials, residents will see their bill decrease by an average of $2.01 starting July 1 thanks to a tax relief credit.

UGI also projects an additional 2.8% decrease starting in December due to lower purchased gas costs.