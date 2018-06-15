U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions Speaks at Lackawanna College

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- United States Attorney General Jeff Sessions was in Scranton Friday to discuss law enforcement and immigration.

Sessions spoke to a crowd at Lackawanna College around 11:30 a.m.

The attorney general has been a vocal opponent of illegal immigration and he discussed the shocking number of illegals in the nation and right here in Pennsylvania.

"There's an estimated 11 million in the country today. That's the size of the state of Georgia. Pennsylvania alone has more than 180,000 illegal aliens," said Attorney General Sessions. "And the problem is growing. From 2009 to 2014, 50,000 aliens moved to Pennsylvania."

“We are not hostile to immigration we simply are just responding to the American people to end the lawlessness.” AG Sessions pic.twitter.com/wjifDbpHEC — Allen Vickers (@AllenWNEP) June 15, 2018

A group gathered outside Lackawanna College to protest Sessions' visit.

One signs reads “Hey Jeff, Church and State should be separated not families”. @WNEP pic.twitter.com/jziOp5iBS9 — Allen Vickers (@AllenWNEP) June 15, 2018