Tornado Damage Cleanup in Bradford County

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- The tornado that ripped through parts of Bradford County Thursday night only lasted about one minute, but the damage left behind will take a long time to clean up.

The National Weather Service classifies it as an EF2 tornado, which had wind speeds up to 130 miles per hour. According to the National Weather Service, 16 buildings were either damaged or destroyed by the tornado, and it affected around 40 people.

"It was a little scary," Brody Space said.

Brody Space and his family in Franklin Township have a lot to clean up after their barn was destroyed by the tornado. They are getting by with a little help from their friends.

"I said just text me if you need anything and he texted me the next day and said we need some help cleaning this up. I said alright I'll get some guys and we'll come over and clean it up," Garrett Storech said.

Garrett Storech and other family friends did not think twice about helping.

"It's what it's all about, the community helping out with these things. That's what makes it work," Storech said.

Other helpers out and about in tornado-damaged areas include the Red Cross.

"We offer them some financial assistance, and it's for their immediate emergency needs," Edna Reinard said.

The Bradford County Emergency Management Agency says the areas affected do not meet the criteria to get financial assistance from the state.

County commissioners are expected to sign a disaster declaration on Monday, which could get residents financial help.

The Space family has more help coming this weekend.

"How does it make you feel that all these people are here to help you? Good because they care," Space said.

There will be a recovery center set up Saturday at Pepper's Auction Hall on Route 414 near Troy. It runs from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. and it is for anyone affected by tornado damage.