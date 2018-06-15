Talkback 16: Tornadoes in Bradford and Luzerne Counties

Posted 6:14 pm, June 15, 2018, by , Updated at 04:08PM, June 15, 2018

Talkback 16 focuses on the tornadoes in Bradford and Luzerne Counties. We begin with a caller who is fed up with all the attention the tornado is getting.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s