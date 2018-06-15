Here’s the List of Businesses Destroyed by Tornado in Luzerne County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- More than 24 hours after that EF2 tornado touched down in the Wyoming Valley, we are getting more information about the damage done, and the work it will take to rebuild.

This map shows the tornado's path and the buildings it hit and missed.

Officials put the estimated cost of the mess at least $18 million and said 23 businesses were damaged by the twister.

Emergency officials now say eight of those buildings will have to be completely torn down, including Panera Bread, Tovon Jewelers, America's Best, LA Nails, Sneaker King, Famous Footwear, Kurlancheek Furniture, and the U-Haul offices.

The chief says the other buildings have been deemed unsafe including; Dick's Sporting Goods, Barnes & Noble, TJ Maxx, Carters/Osh Kosh, Staples, PetSmart, Music Go-Round, Ashley Furniture, Polish Pottery, Stations Grill, Sprint, and U-Haul Storage. This list is subject to change as more buildings may be determined to be unsafe.

A lot of the power in this area has been restored but power crews are still assessing whether certain businesses are safe enough to have their power turned back on.

Mundy Street is set to reopen later in the day on Friday but the chief says to be cautious if you do try to drive through the area. He also says to plan ahead.

"Call the businesses, don't waste your trip. Don't clog up, you know, just to turn around and be disappointed that their business that they're going to isn't open and I'm sure the business itself will direct them to another one that is in the area," advised Wilkes-Barre Township Police Chief Ronald Smith.