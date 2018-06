× Interstate 81 On-ramp in Scranton to Close for Roadwork

SCRANTON, Pa. — PennDOT is planning some roadwork along Interstate 81 northbound in Lackawanna County.

According to officials, the River Street on-ramp to 81 north will close mid to late July.

Work is expected to take about two months.

During that time, a detour will be in place on Interstate 81 in Scranton.