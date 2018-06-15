Children Rescued from Carnival Ride in Lackawanna County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- 15 children were rescued from a ride in Lackawanna County on Friday night.

According to officials, 15 children were stuck on a ride called "The Backspin" at Jefferson Township Volunteer Fire Company's Carnival on the Mountain.

The children got stuck on the rollercoaster type ride at 9:45 p.m.

Covington Township Fire assisted in the rescue and eventually freed the children about an hour later with the use of the bucket truck.

No one was hurt at the carnival in Lackawanna County.