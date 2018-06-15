Big Shooting Event Underway in Northumberland County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RALPHO TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Trap shooters from across the country made their way to Northumberland County this week for the 127th annual Pennsylvania State Shoot.

"Keep your head down and swing the gun smoothly."

That's what 11-year-old Luke Dudash from Ringtown says helps him hit the target. Dudash and over 1,000 other shooters from across the country made the trek to the Pennsylvania State Shotgunning Association near Elysburg.

One of the largest trap shoot events in the world this week is the 127th annual PA State Shoot.

"They're shooting clay birds out of a trap house. Each event is 100 targets each. We're going to have 23 events this week," said executive director Skip Klinger.

"This is the biggest day of the year because we're giving away a Krieghoff 80 away tonight," Klinger said.

The shotgun worth about $17,000 is a big draw for shooters of all ages and abilities.

This 9-day event isn't all about the shooting; some of the folks here tell us it's an opportunity to meet up with some old friends.

"We're all competitive when we're on the line. We're all good friends when we're off the line. It's a lot of fun but there are no friends on the trap line," said Jerry Littlefield.

Littlefield traveled from New Hampshire.

"There's a group of us that go all over the country, Florida Pennsylvania. Pennsylvania is probably one of our favorite places to shoot."

As for Dudash, he has more time to shoot.

This annual event continues into the weekend in Northumberland County.